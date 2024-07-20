Selena Gomez Gives Honest Reaction to Benny Blanco's Watermelon Pickle Sandwich

AceShowbiz - Benny Blanco has recently found himself at the center of attention on social media, not just for his music, but for his unique culinary experiments. In a TikTok video, Blanco humorously shared his late-night "doom scroll" episode, which led him to discover a watermelon sandwich recipe. This unconventional dish uses watermelon slices as the bread, layered with cheese, pickles, balsamic and basil. Despite initial skepticism, Blanco concluded that the sandwich was "not bad."

The fun didn't stop there. Blanco involved his girlfriend, pop star Selena Gomez, who reluctantly tasted the watermelon sandwich. "I don't want to [try it]," Gomez said, clearly apprehensive. Despite her love for pickles, Gomez humorously disapproved of the combination after a single bite, shaking her head as she walked off-camera.

The video is part of a string of TikTok trends that the couple has been participating in, showcasing their playful dynamic. Earlier this month, they shared a light-hearted video where they answered "Who's Most Likely To?" questions, revealing endearing details about their relationship, like who said "I Love You" first-Gomez, with a wide smile.

But their culinary adventures don't just stop at late-night TikTok trends. In a recent interview, Blanco opened up about cooking for Gomez, revealing her favorite dishes and their food-related bonding. "She's a huge steak fan. So anything that has steak in it. Or, yesterday I just brought her, it's not in my book, but I brought her, she loves soup," he said during an episode of "TalkShopLive".

Blanco's cookbook "Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends" includes some of Gomez's favorites, like perfect fried potatoes and various pasta dishes. He also praised Gomez's cooking skills, mentioning how they often cook together and have a lot of fun doing so.

Fans have also been entertained by Blanco's quirky gestures of affection, like his pickle-themed pedicure. Inspired by Gomez's favorite pickle brand Best Maid Pickles, Blanco proudly showcased the unique nail art crafted by nail technician @nailedbytav. The gesture was widely appreciated by fans, who lauded Blanco's commitment and dubbed the duo as "couple goals."

From testing odd recipes on TikTok to heartfelt acts of service in the kitchen, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's relationship is a delightful mix of humor, love and shared culinary passions.