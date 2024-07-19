Jennifer Lopez Exhibits Ripped Physique Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez, at 54, appears to seamlessly balance her personal and professional life amidst ongoing speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck. Recently, Lopez has been seen spending her days in the Hamptons while her husband Ben Affleck stays back in Los Angeles, fueling divorce rumors.

On Thursday, July 18, the 54-year-old actress and pop star departed an Equinox gym in New York's Hamptons, wearing a white bralet top that revealed her well-defined abs and muscular biceps. She donned loose-fitting mauve sweatpants, highlighting her waistline.

Jennifer was accompanied by her longtime manager Benny Medina, who held the door open for her as they entered the gym. She was spotted arriving at the gym wearing a silver band on her ring finger, but later concealed her left hand.

Lopez's outing comes amid divorce rumors surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck, who was seen in Los Angeles the same day. The couple has recently listed their $68 million mansion for sale, further fueling speculation.

In related news, Jennifer was also seen enjoying a shopping trip and lunch with Medina on Wednesday. Wearing a white tank top and matching cutoff shorts, she accessorized with gold jewelry and a brown leather belt. She was photographed with a smile on her face, despite the marital issues that have been reported.

While Jennifer has been spending time in the Hamptons, Ben has remained in Los Angeles with their children. The couple spent their second wedding anniversary apart, with neither publicly acknowledging the occasion.

Rumors of their marital problems emerged in May, with sources claiming that they were experiencing major issues. The couple has not publicly addressed the speculation, but Jennifer's recent outings and the listing of their home have raised further concerns.