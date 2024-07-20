Mama June Baffles Husband Justin Stroud With Surprise Vow Renewal

AceShowbiz - "Mama June: Family Crisis" featured a dramatic moment when Mama June (June Shannon) gathered her husband Justin Stroud, daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid and Jessica Shannon, and granddaughter Kaitlyn for a surprise vow renewal. June intended the ceremony to demonstrate her unwavering commitment to Justin amidst their marital struggles. However, the gesture fell flat as Justin expressed frustration over the lack of genuine effort in resolving their issues.

"What the hell is this? It's embarrassing," Justin stated, feeling caught off guard and questioning the effectiveness of a surprise ceremony in addressing their problems. "I feel like I'm not being listened to."

Despite June's emotional declaration of love for Justin and her appreciation for his support during her late daughter's cancer battle, Justin remained skeptical. "All the times that she's had to listen to what I've been saying, like we need to communicate, we need to work together," he remarked. "When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife knows, not just something the wife goes and plans."

June's daughters were baffled by the sudden ceremony, with Lauryn exclaiming, "What the f**k?" As the makeshift altar was erected, Justin couldn't hide his perplexity, asking, "The hell?"

"Mama June: Family Crisis" airs Fridays at 9 P.M. ET on WEtv.