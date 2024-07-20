 
Mama June Baffles Husband Justin Stroud With Surprise Vow Renewal
Instagram
Celebrity

Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon attempts to revive her rocky marriage with Justin by surprising him with a surprise vow renewal, but the gesture backfires as he voices doubt.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Mama June: Family Crisis" featured a dramatic moment when Mama June (June Shannon) gathered her husband Justin Stroud, daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid and Jessica Shannon, and granddaughter Kaitlyn for a surprise vow renewal. June intended the ceremony to demonstrate her unwavering commitment to Justin amidst their marital struggles. However, the gesture fell flat as Justin expressed frustration over the lack of genuine effort in resolving their issues.

"What the hell is this? It's embarrassing," Justin stated, feeling caught off guard and questioning the effectiveness of a surprise ceremony in addressing their problems. "I feel like I'm not being listened to."

  Editors' Pick

Despite June's emotional declaration of love for Justin and her appreciation for his support during her late daughter's cancer battle, Justin remained skeptical. "All the times that she's had to listen to what I've been saying, like we need to communicate, we need to work together," he remarked. "When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife knows, not just something the wife goes and plans."

June's daughters were baffled by the sudden ceremony, with Lauryn exclaiming, "What the f**k?" As the makeshift altar was erected, Justin couldn't hide his perplexity, asking, "The hell?"

"Mama June: Family Crisis" airs Fridays at 9 P.M. ET on WEtv.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Relationship With BF in Trouble Ahead of Her Move to Colorado

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Relationship With BF in Trouble Ahead of Her Move to Colorado

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Refuses to Go to College Unless She's With Boyfriend

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Refuses to Go to College Unless She's With Boyfriend

Mama June Admits Her Excessive Drug Use Has Left Her Broke

Mama June Admits Her Excessive Drug Use Has Left Her Broke

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo