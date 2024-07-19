Padma Lakshmi 'Deeply Saddened' After Chef Naomi Pomeroy Died in Tubing Incident

AceShowbiz - Padma Lakshmi has paid homage to Naomi Pomeroy, who died in a tubing incident. The former host of "Top Chef" wrote on Instagram, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of chef Naomi Pomeroy. She was always a welcome presence at judges' table and I was blessed to get to know this inspiring woman over the years."

The TV personality added, "My condolences to her loved ones, what an incredible loss to our community." Lakshmi shared several pictures of herself with Pomeroy, celebrating the many years they collaborated on the show.

Pomeroy, a revered figure in the culinary world, passed away at the age of 49 following a tragic tubing accident in Oregon's Willamette River on July 13. Pomeroy was with her husband Kyle Linden Webster and a friend when their inner tubes struck a submerged branch, causing them all to fall into the fast-flowing waters. Pomeroy tragically drowned, unable to free herself from a paddleboard leash. Her body was recovered days later by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Pomeroy's journey in the culinary scene began without formal training. She honed her skills by watching other chefs on television and created her first recipe at the tender age of four. Pomeroy rose to prominence in Portland with the opening of her restaurant Beast in 2007. The restaurant's innovative approach garnered widespread acclaim, culminating in a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2014. Beast closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Pomeroy continued to innovate with new ventures like Cornet Custard and a forthcoming bistro.

Tributes have poured in across social media from friends, colleagues and fans. "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons recalled how the two first met, saying, "Heartbroken doesn't cut it. I first met Naomi Pomeroy the night she won her @foodandwine Best New Chef award in 2009. Fifteen years and countless laughs, texts, and meals later I'm just as in awe of her cooking talent, generosity, sharp wit and general brilliance as I was back then." Simmons' heartfelt tribute underscores Pomeroy's impact not just as a chef but as a beloved friend.

The culinary world has indeed lost a powerhouse. Chef Matt Jennings summed up the collective sentiment perfectly on Pomeroy's last Instagram post, "You did it. You became the human and the chef we all want to be, or at the very least, aspire to follow. You led with grace, determination, a subtle ferocity, empathy and love."

Naomi Pomeroy leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered and cherished. Her contributions to the culinary arts have profoundly influenced Portland's food scene and beyond, ensuring that she will be remembered as a revolutionary chef and an irreplaceable human being.