Adult 'Flintstones' Reboot 'Bedrock' Scrapped by FOX

AceShowbiz - FOX has abandoned plans for "Bedrock", an adult animated sequel to the classic sitcom "The Flintstones". The project, which had been in development since 2019, would have caught up with the Flintstones family two decades after the original series ended. Fred Flintstone would have been on the verge of retirement, while his daughter Pebbles would have been a 20-something embarking on her own career.

Elizabeth Banks was set to executive produce and voice Pebbles, while Stephen Root, Amy Sedaris, Nicole Byer, Joe Lo Truglio and Manny Jacinto were also attached to lend their voices to the project.

"As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club," read the official synopsis.

Lindsay Kerns, who previously worked on "DC Super Hero Girls" and "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous", was the writer and executive producer of Bedrock.

Fox's decision to scrap the project is unclear. However, the network did hint that it might be open to redeveloping it at a later date.

"Bedrock" cancelation follows FOX's earlier attempt to reboot "The Flintstones" for an adult audience. In 2011, "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane announced a project but later abandoned it.

Despite the setbacks, the "Flintstones" franchise remains popular. A CG-animated reboot titled "Meet the Flintstones" is currently in the works at Warner Bros. Animation. Additionally, the original animated series is available to stream on Max and Tubi, while the 1994 live-action film starring John Goodman is available on Starz.