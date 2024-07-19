 
Janelle Monae Deletes Michael Jackson Parody Video After Backlash
The 'Turntables' songstress has ignited controversy by parodying one of the late King of Pop's most criticized moments, leading to swift backlash and divided opinions among fans.

  Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Janelle Monae recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after posting, and subsequently deleting, a video where she reenacted Michael Jackson's infamous baby-dangling incident. Known for her artistic flair and often boundary-pushing content, Monae's latest move sparked outrage among the late singer's fans and the wider public.

In the video, Monae, dressed in a red shirt and black wig reminiscent of Jackson's attire during the 2002 incident, dangled a robotic dog over the balcony of her hotel. The parody mirrored the controversial moment when Jackson held his nine-month-old son Bigi over a balcony railing in Berlin, resulting in widespread condemnation at the time.

While some followers viewed the video as a lighthearted jest, the majority found it in poor taste, especially given the context of Michael Jackson's life circumstances during that period. "The fact that @JanelleMonae is so classless now and attacking @JanetJackson's brother Michael Jackson who has been dead over 15 years is pathetic and sad. Janelle I hope you never have to face his sister now because what you did was sick and evil and you know it!" expressed one disgruntled user on X.

Monae deleted the video shortly after posting but did not provide an explanation for her decision. The incident itself was in November 2002, when Jackson, caught up in the excitement of greeting fans, made what he later called a "terrible mistake." The public backlash was immediate, prompting Jackson to issue an apology, insisting he would "never intentionally endanger the lives" of his children.

This recent controversy has also resurfaced discussions about Jackson's debt and financial struggles at the time of his death in 2009. According to court documents, Jackson's estate was over $500 million in debt, with numerous creditors and lawsuits. However, his estate has since rebounded, becoming significantly profitable, benefiting his children Paris Jackson, Prince and Bigi a.k.a. Blanket.

The reenactment by Monae has not only drawn criticism but also provided a platform for fans to re-examine Jackson's actions and the period of turmoil in his life. As fans continue to debate the appropriateness of Monae's video, the incident underscores the lasting impact of Jackson's life and the ongoing sensitivity surrounding his legacy.

