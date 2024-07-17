Janelle Monae Reenacts Michael Jackson's Controversial Balcony Moment With Baby Blanket in Berlin

AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's legacy continues to live on more than a decade after his passing, not only through his music but also some of his iconic moments. Janelle Monae has recently reenacted the late singer's controversial moment with his baby son, during which he dangled then-nine-month-old Blanket a.k.a. Prince Michael Jackson II over his hotel balcony during his stay in Berlin.

In a video shared online, the "Make Me Feel" songstress wore a red shirt, similar to MJ's outfit, and carried an empty seat, seemingly in place of baby Blanket, as she walked toward an opened window in her room.

A white handkerchief was placed on top of the chair and Janelle momentarily dangled it over the balcony, before she quickly pulled it back, looking perplexed. She then returned briefly to throw the white handkerchief outside and waved to some imaginary fans.

It's not clear if Janelle was filming it at the same hotel where MJ dangled his baby son, but the actress has been traveling across Europe for "Music of the Spheres World Tour". She is scheduled to perform in Dusseldorf, Germany on July 20, 21 and 23.

Janelle's video has reignited a storm of criticism toward MJ over his dangerous action. "Michael was wrong as hell for dangling that baby over that balcony like that," one commented after the video was reposted on The Shade Room's Instagram page. A baffled person said, "I still til this day don't understand why Michael did this."

Echoing the sentiment, someone wrote, "I still don't understand what Michael was thinking putting that baby over that balcony like that." A parent weighed in, "Micheal was wildin now that I'm parent I never realized how much of an uproar this caused."

Others, meanwhile, commented on Janelle's sense of humor. "This one of them, this funny but not really funny but lowkey funny kinda moments," one commenter said. An amused person penned, "She's funny asl I'm screaming!! Blanket needs to recreate this."

"I thought the first video was Michael too ... I was looking for the one of her so yeah, like it or not she nailed it !!" someone raved. Another chimed in, "Janelle. The man dead. This so uncalled for," while an MJ fan fumed, "This supposed to be funny? She know dam well we don't play about this legend."

The incident that caused uproar happened on November 20, 2002. Showing off his son Blanket to the public, Michael briefly held his youngest child over the railing of his Berlin hotel room, four stories above ground level, prompting widespread criticism in the media.

The "Billie Jean" hitmaker later apologized for the incident, calling it "a terrible mistake." He said in a statement, "I offer no excuses for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children."