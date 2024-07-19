 
Donald Glover Explains Decision to Retire Childish Gambino Moniker
The actor/musician is ready to bid farewell to his musical alter ego Childish Gambino with an upcoming album 'Bando Stone and The New World', set for release on July 19.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover, known for his multifaceted career, has revealed the imminent end of his Childish Gambino era. While appearing on "Hot Ones" Thursday, July 18, the 40-year-old actor-musician announced that his forthcoming album "Bando Stone & The New World", arriving Friday, July 19, will mark the final installment in his Childish Gambino discography.

Glover explained his decision, stating that the moniker had lost its fulfillment and was no longer necessary for his creative expression. "It's not fulfilling," he admitted to The New York Times. "And I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore."

However, Glover is not going out without a bang. "Bando Stone" features a diverse guest lineup, including Jorja Smith, Yeat, Steve Lacy and even his own son. The album serves as a soundtrack to a blockbuster of the same name.

  Editors' Pick

Glover also made a bold promise to fans at his upcoming shows: if they decide it's not the best live performance they've ever seen after the first song, they can leave and receive a full refund. "I will set it up so you can go," he emphasized.

Hot wings weren't the only thing Glover tested his limits with. He revealed to host Sean Evans that the spicy experience reminded him of taking ayahuasca. "It feels pretty intense already," he said during the episode. "I feel like I'm about to do ayahuasca."

Glover's final act as Childish Gambino will include a world tour kicking off in Oklahoma City on August 11 with support from Willow Smith and Amaarae. Despite the end of an era, Glover remains grateful for his fans. "This last sunset walk is for the fans," he declared. "This is for you."

In addition to his musical endeavors, Glover has earned accolades for his work in television. He recently received two Primetime Emmy nominations for his role in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

