 
Kid Rock's Performance at Republican National Convention Sparks Mixed Reactions
AP
Music

Kid Rock's performance at the Republican National Convention draws swift and contrasting responses, with some critics finding it embarrassing and others praising its energy.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kid Rock's performance at the final night of the Republican National Convention elicited a wide range of reactions. Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence suggested that the performance might indicate a miscalculation by the RNC, while writer Brandon Halsey noted the surreality of elderly attendees cheering "fight" along with Rock.

Ken Theroux drew comparisons to Hulk Hogan's and Kid Rock's headlining of Donald Trump's third nomination after the former president's recent ear injury. Others compared Rock's performance to that of Ingrid Andress, who entered rehab after a drunken rendition of the national anthem.

Critics questioned the quality of Rock's performance, recalling a previous underwhelming performance at a 1999 festival. CNN's Abby D. Phillips succinctly described the show as "something."

  Editors' Pick

Despite the criticism, Rock's performance appeared to energize the crowd, who raised their fists and chanted "Fight" along with him. The lyrics referenced the July 13 shooting at a Trump rally, where the former president uttered the same words.

Kid Rock, known for his outspoken support of Trump, arrived in Milwaukee ahead of the convention. In a video, he teased his performance and hinted at a foreshadowing of a dramatic event.

Although some viewers accused Rock of lip-syncing, his performance was seen as galvanizing. Former President Trump's wife, Melania, appeared bewildered by the display.

The singer has a history of supporting Trump, donating $50,000 to victims of the Pennsylvania rally shooting. Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has become a prominent and loyal celebrity supporter of the former president, aligning himself with the MAGA movement. Trump acknowledged Rock's friendship and financial success since their association.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kid Rock Split From Fiancee Audrey Berry, Seen Leaving DC Party With Female Politician

Kid Rock Split From Fiancee Audrey Berry, Seen Leaving DC Party With Female Politician

Kid Rock Criticizes Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show as 'the Most Exclusive Thing Ever'

Kid Rock Criticizes Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show as 'the Most Exclusive Thing Ever'

Kid Rock Launches Into Angry Rant and Storms Off Stage After Crowd Fails to Clap for Him

Kid Rock Launches Into Angry Rant and Storms Off Stage After Crowd Fails to Clap for Him

Kid Rock Joins Carrie Underwood to Perform at Trump's Second Inauguration Celebration

Kid Rock Joins Carrie Underwood to Perform at Trump's Second Inauguration Celebration

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo