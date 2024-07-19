Kid Rock's Performance at Republican National Convention Sparks Mixed Reactions

AceShowbiz - Kid Rock's performance at the final night of the Republican National Convention elicited a wide range of reactions. Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence suggested that the performance might indicate a miscalculation by the RNC, while writer Brandon Halsey noted the surreality of elderly attendees cheering "fight" along with Rock.

Ken Theroux drew comparisons to Hulk Hogan's and Kid Rock's headlining of Donald Trump's third nomination after the former president's recent ear injury. Others compared Rock's performance to that of Ingrid Andress, who entered rehab after a drunken rendition of the national anthem.

Critics questioned the quality of Rock's performance, recalling a previous underwhelming performance at a 1999 festival. CNN's Abby D. Phillips succinctly described the show as "something."

Despite the criticism, Rock's performance appeared to energize the crowd, who raised their fists and chanted "Fight" along with him. The lyrics referenced the July 13 shooting at a Trump rally, where the former president uttered the same words.

Kid Rock, known for his outspoken support of Trump, arrived in Milwaukee ahead of the convention. In a video, he teased his performance and hinted at a foreshadowing of a dramatic event.

Although some viewers accused Rock of lip-syncing, his performance was seen as galvanizing. Former President Trump's wife, Melania, appeared bewildered by the display.

The singer has a history of supporting Trump, donating $50,000 to victims of the Pennsylvania rally shooting. Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has become a prominent and loyal celebrity supporter of the former president, aligning himself with the MAGA movement. Trump acknowledged Rock's friendship and financial success since their association.