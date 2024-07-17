Glen Powell Juggles College Degree With Filming 'The Running Man'

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell, the 35-year-old SAG Award winner, plans to balance his filming schedule with distance learning to finish his studies in Spanish and early American history. While he will primarily attend classes virtually, he will travel to Austin for proctored exams several times a semester. Powell credits director Edgar Wright with allowing him to pursue his education amidst filming the highly anticipated project.

Originally majoring in radio-television-film at UT, Powell left after his first year to pursue acting in Hollywood. After success in blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick", he returned to Austin 15 years later and enrolled in college again.

Despite criticism that he only moved back to Texas because of Hollywood's superficiality, Powell emphasizes his love for his hometown and his desire to engage with his community. He acknowledges the importance of his education to his mother and his determination to complete it.

Powell recently starred in "Twisters", a sequel to the 1996 disaster film, and has numerous upcoming projects lined up, including "The Running Man". Despite his busy schedule, Powell remains committed to completing his degree, stating, "I think it's really important to my mom and it's more of an emotional thing for me." He adds, "Plus, I'm so close, I can taste it."

The actor's determination to juggle his demanding career with his educational aspirations showcases his dedication to both his craft and his personal growth.