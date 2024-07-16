Machine Gun Kelly Rocks New Fangs With His Vampiric Look

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), whose real name is Colson Baker, has unveiled an extraordinary new look that blends elements of fantasy and bold artistry. In a series of Instagram posts shared on Monday, July 15, the 34-year-old artist showcased an unexpected addition: a set of vampire fangs.

MGK revealed his new pointy teeth in an up-close photo and video taken in a dental treatment room, where he marveled at the transformation. The reaction to his new fangs was overwhelmingly positive, with Dr. Dani B, the cosmetic dentist responsible for the work, commenting, 'The fangs are looking [fire emoji]!'

Machine Gun Kelly shows off his new fangs

But the modifications didn't stop there. MGK also took the opportunity to show off fresh raven tattoos adorning his neck. In a caption tagging tattoo artist Corey Doran, he referenced the mythical Norse god Odin, known for his association with ravens, writing, "with the blessing of Odin [inked by]: @codeydoran."

This isn't MGK's first bold move into body art. Earlier this February, he mystified fans by debuting massive blacked-out tattoos across his arms and chest. These new designs dramatically covered many of his previous tattoos but left certain spaces intentionally blank to reveal partial glimpses of the old ones. He shared the grueling process in an Instagram post on April 1, describing the tattooing experience as "the most painful s*** I've ever experienced in my life."

Additional coverage of his blackout tattoos reveals a silhouette of a cross spanning his torso. These extensive tattoo sessions were documented and shared with followers, giving a raw look into the physically taxing process. MGK indicated that the dark religiosity of the new ink holds deep spiritual significance for him.

His fiance, Megan Fox, gave her approval on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March, describing the tattoos as "an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together," and predicting that they would become a trend in the future.

Behind MGK's public personas and transformations, his relationship with Megan Fox has continued to be a talking point. Despite facing ups and downs, they remain committed to each other, utilizing therapy and open dialogue to maintain their bond. The couple's shared dedication to self-improvement and understanding is evident both in their private lives and their collaborative public endeavors.

MGK's evolving style, marked by extreme body art and audacious dental modifications, continues to captivate audiences and set trends. His journey through pain and transformation reflects a relentless pursuit of personal and artistic evolution. With his latest dramatic transformations, fans and followers are left eagerly anticipating what he might do next.