 
Tori and Zach Roloff Show Daughter's Eye Injury After Pool Accident
The 'Little People, Big World' alums reveals in social media posts that one of their children, Lilah, was left with an eye injury following an accident in the swimming pool.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Roloff of "Little People, Big World" fame has revealed that her daughter, Lilah, sustained an injury in a pool accident. Tori, the mother of three children with her husband, Zach Roloff, took to social media to share an update on Lilah's condition.

"When it rains, it pours," she wrote, sharing a photo of Lilah smiling with a bandage above her left eye. The 4-year-old had a "little accident in the pool" and sustained a cut that split her eye. Thankfully, stitches were not required, but Tori anticipates Lilah may have a scar.

"So grateful for friends that helped keep me calm and got her chips, which immediately calmed her down," she expressed. "There was a lot of blood, but they kept me calm to be able to manage it all."

Lilah's injury comes shortly after she had surgery to remove her tonsils and adenoids. Tori and Zach have also undergone a sleep study to determine if their youngest son, Josiah, has sleep apnea. "Josiah is honestly rocking the healing game," Tori reported.

The couple's children have all inherited achondroplasia dwarfism, like their parents. The Roloffs have experienced various health issues throughout their lives, which were documented during their time on "Little People, Big World." After 25 seasons, Tori and Zach departed the TLC reality series in April.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Tori and Zach continue to share updates on their family's life through social media and their podcast, "Raising Heights."

