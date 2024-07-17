'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Admits to Taking Weight-Loss Drug, Hits Back at Haters

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aydin has recently become the center of attention not only for her role in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" but also for her noticeably slimmed-down figure. Amidst swirling speculations and social media comments, Aydin has made it clear that she is not taking Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Aydin set the record straight, "I am not on Ozempic! So for anybody who is yelling at me saying my head is too big for my body, it's just my hair. And that I have to stop taking Ozempic because their family members can't get it, I am not on Ozempic."

Instead, the 47-year-old reality star revealed she's using Mounjaro, another Type 2 diabetes medication, "I'm on Mounjaro, okay. I love being this weight, I love it! I have so much energy if you couldn't tell." This clarification came as Aydin received a flood of Instagram comments asking if she was on Ozempic after she posted a bikini selfie video.

She isn't alone in her use of weight-loss medications within the "RHONJ" cast. Dolores Catania, one of her co-stars, has been open about her use of Mounjaro for several years due to insulin resistance and thyroid issues.

"I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistant/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue," Catania explained. "It's questionable - what are the repercussions of this when everyone's done? Is there side effects? All the doctors that I spoke to said 'no.' "

However, she emphasized that the weight doesn't come off easily, stating, "There is no easy fix for weight loss, and I have to watch what I eat."

Similarly, Margaret Josephs, another "RHONJ" star, has shared her positive experience with weight-loss injections, "I take them as a shot once a week, and that helps you lose weight and improves your metabolism." Despite some criticism from her co-stars, Josephs stands by her decision, stating, "I think it's whatever works for me."

Aydin's journey hasn't been without its fair share of online backlash. Recently, after declaring her happiness on Instagram, she received mixed reactions. Some fans applauded her while others were more critical, leading Aydin to lash out at a few harsh commenters and ultimately limit who could comment on her posts.

"Actually we don't give a f*** about you! So there is that," one wrote, prompting a swift response from Aydin, "Yet, you're here - so there's that! [Loser]!"

Another commented, "Do you know people who claim they are usually happy are the most miserable? Live it don't speak it," to which Aydin replied, "Sure Jan! And people who are miserable, can't stand people who are claiming to be happy. I will pray for you."

The trend of using weight-loss medications has definitely stirred debates among reality TV stars and their fans. Yet, Aydin's candidness and the shared experiences of her co-stars continue to highlight the complex relationship between body image, public perception, and personal health choices.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" continues to air Sundays at 9 P.M. on Bravo, giving fans more glimpses into the personal lives and weight-loss journeys of their favorite stars.