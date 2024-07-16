Rachel Lindsay Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband $13,000+ Monthly in Spousal Support

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay's divorce process from her estranged husband has reached a new stage. According to court documents obtained on Monday, July 15, the reality TV was ordered to pay Bryan Abasolo, over $13,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

The documents state that Lindsay will have to pay Abasolo $13,257.00 per month until further notice. This amount falls between the $16,000 Abasolo requested and the $9,000 Lindsay offered.

Abasolo initially filed for divorce in January, citing their date of separation as December 31, 2023. He has argued that his $1,700 monthly income from his chiropractic work and side businesses is insufficient to maintain their standard of living.

In response, Lindsay has stated that she has been covering all of the expenses related to their marital home, as well as pet care, since they separated. She has also claimed that Abasolo has refused to contribute financially or vacate the property.

In addition to the spousal support, Lindsay has been ordered to pay $15,000 towards Abasolo's legal fees and $5,000 for other expenses. The couple, who do not have any children, will have their next scheduled court proceeding on September 23 in Los Angeles.

Lindsay's representatives have declined to comment on the ongoing legal battle. However, in previous interviews, she has expressed that the divorce has been unexpected and has wished that they had a prenup in place.