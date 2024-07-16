Kylie Minogue Makes Iconic Entrance at BST Hyde Park With Help of Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

AceShowbiz - At the British Summertime Festival in London, Kylie Minogue arrived at the stage in a truly unforgettable way. Dressed in a vibrant red latex outfit and stiletto boots, the 56-year-old pop star was lifted and carried by Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott through the backstage area.

Minogue documented the iconic moment in a video which she later shared on her Instagram account. In the clip, she exclaimed, "Well, that's one way to get to stage!" while laughing with the duo.

Fans were delighted by the sight of the singer, who has been a legend in the music industry for decades. Minogue thanked the crowd of 65,000, acknowledging that her last performance at BST was nine years ago. She expressed her gratitude for their enduring support.

During her performance, Minogue shared the stage with fellow artists Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and thanked her band, dancers, and crew for making the night special. The set included a moving vocal warmup as she was carried by Bailey and Scott, showcasing her unwavering talent.

Scott and Bailey, known for their exceptional performances on screen, made a memorable cameo at Kylie Minogue's concert. Clad in stylish outfits, they appeared relaxed and immersed in the festival atmosphere.

Kylie Minogue's grand entrance and captivating performance cemented her status as an icon in the music world. The iconic moment has left an unforgettable mark on the British Summertime Festival and has thrilled fans around the globe.