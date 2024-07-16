Blake Lively Pays Homage to Britney Spears with Denim Look

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively is making headlines with her latest fashion statement, which pays homage to Britney Spears' iconic denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Lively stepped out in New York City rocking a rhinestone-embellished Self-Portrait denim minidress and a denim Dries Van Noten trench coat. She accessorized with a denim Chanel bag, Gucci heels, and Storrow Jewelry necklaces and charms.

"You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It's Britney B***h," Lively captioned photos of her outfit on Instagram. She also gave a shout-out to the photographer, "@thestewartofny," who she respects for leaving her children alone.

The actress's denim ensemble sparked comparisons to Spears and Justin Timberlake's matching denim outfits from the 2001 awards show. Lively's tribute comes after she shared another memorable style moment from her recent press tour, where she was complimented for "straightening all the women's crowns around her."

Lively joined co-stars Hasan Minhaj and Brandon Sklenar at Carbone for Sklenar's birthday dinner, where she snapped photos of the celebration and shared them on Instagram. She also shared throwbacks from other events, including wearing a Balmain minidress to Book Bonanza 2024 and $19,000 Valentino cutout jeans to a surprise screening of "It Ends With Us".

Britney Spears herself has expressed her appreciation for the various parodies of her denim dress, including Lively's. In her memoir, "The Woman in Me", Spears wrote that she was happy to see her look imitated, despite its "tackiness."