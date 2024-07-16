 
Joe Biden Orders Secret Service to Protect RFK Jr. After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

In an era marked by political unrest, President Joe Biden has directed the Secret Service to provide security detail to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been granted Secret Service protection. In the wake of the incident, President Joe Biden has directed the Secret Service to provide protection to Kennedy both prior to and after the events of the past weekend.

The decision comes after Kennedy's repeated requests for security, citing his family's history of political violence. Kennedy's father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was killed in 1963.

Following the shooting at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, which left Trump injured, there has been a surge in bipartisan support for extending protection to Kennedy. This incident, coupled with Kennedy's previous requests and family history, influenced Biden's decision.

  Editors' Pick

Kennedy expressed gratitude for the protection, acknowledging the importance of safeguarding candidates and their events. He also thanked his private security firm for their service.

Kennedy's Secret Service protection will be enhanced as the 2024 presidential election approaches. The Secret Service is legally required to protect major party presidential and vice presidential candidates and their families 120 days before the general election, but third-party candidates are evaluated on an as-needed basis.

Kennedy's campaign has garnered significant attention despite being longshot to win Electoral College votes. He has appealed to voters concerned about environmental issues, healthcare, and social justice. Kennedy is considered a potential spoiler candidate, and both the Biden and Trump campaigns have bypassed nonpartisan debate commissions to exclude him.

Kennedy remains in the race and hopes to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss national unity. His meeting with Trump on Monday has sparked speculation about potential endorsements, but Kennedy has denied that he is dropping out.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Joe Biden Roasted on Late Night TV Shows Over His Farewell Speech

Joe Biden Roasted on Late Night TV Shows Over His Farewell Speech

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Mourn Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Mourn Death of Former President Jimmy Carter

President Biden Pardons Son Hunter Despite Public Promises and Legal Convictions

President Biden Pardons Son Hunter Despite Public Promises and Legal Convictions

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo