Joe Biden Orders Secret Service to Protect RFK Jr. After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been granted Secret Service protection. In the wake of the incident, President Joe Biden has directed the Secret Service to provide protection to Kennedy both prior to and after the events of the past weekend.

The decision comes after Kennedy's repeated requests for security, citing his family's history of political violence. Kennedy's father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was killed in 1963.

Following the shooting at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, which left Trump injured, there has been a surge in bipartisan support for extending protection to Kennedy. This incident, coupled with Kennedy's previous requests and family history, influenced Biden's decision.

Kennedy expressed gratitude for the protection, acknowledging the importance of safeguarding candidates and their events. He also thanked his private security firm for their service.

Kennedy's Secret Service protection will be enhanced as the 2024 presidential election approaches. The Secret Service is legally required to protect major party presidential and vice presidential candidates and their families 120 days before the general election, but third-party candidates are evaluated on an as-needed basis.

Kennedy's campaign has garnered significant attention despite being longshot to win Electoral College votes. He has appealed to voters concerned about environmental issues, healthcare, and social justice. Kennedy is considered a potential spoiler candidate, and both the Biden and Trump campaigns have bypassed nonpartisan debate commissions to exclude him.

Kennedy remains in the race and hopes to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss national unity. His meeting with Trump on Monday has sparked speculation about potential endorsements, but Kennedy has denied that he is dropping out.