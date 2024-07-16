50 Cent Not Coming to RNC Despite Reports

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent may not have made up his mind yet on whom he's voting for at the upcoming election. Despite seemingly declaring his support for Donald Trump onstage, the rapper is not going as far as coming to the RNC.

According to a representative for the rapper, he is "slated to be somewhere" else during the Republican National Convention, which kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday, July 15. "He is not attending [the RNC], as he is slated to be in Shreveport preparing for his 'Humor and Harmony' festival," set for the second week of August, the rep stated on Monday.

CNN reported earlier on Monday that Fiddy would make an appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee, ITK at some point. He was reportedly expected to perform, but CNN's Victor Blackwell noted that "plans could still change."

The reports surfaced as 50 Cent's "Many Men" soared back onto the charts in the wake of Trump surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. During his concert in Boston on Saturday night, he projected a popular meme, his "Get Rich or Die Tryin" album cover with Trump's face replacing his, on the screen behind him as he performed "Many Men".

In the caption, he wrote, "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending." On the song, 50 Cent describes his near death experience after being shot nine times before his rap career took off. The "Power" star/co-creator was aware that social media users were drawing the parallel between Trump and him.

Back in 2019, Fiddy claimed Trump had offered him half a million dollars to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony, but he had declined. "Every dollar is not a good dollar," he reasoned.

In 2020, he backed Trump for president in 2020, but then recanted his support and endorsed Joe Biden after receiving backlash. He tweeted of Trump at the time, "I never liked him."

In June of this year, 50 made a vague comment on Trump, saying that he could "see black men identifying" with the former president in the upcoming election, "because they got RICO charges."