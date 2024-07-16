Johnny Depp Dating 28-Year-Old Model Yulia Vlasova

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp, the famous "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, has been linked to a new romantic interest, Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova. This relationship is described as "casual" by multiple sources, with the duo spotted spending time together intermittently over the past two years.

The 61-year-old actor has been seen with his 28-year-old companion during various public outings, including a cozy travel moment from the London Heliport.

Their connection dates back to August 2021 when they first met at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague, where Vlasova is based. She owns a makeup and hairstyling studio there although it appears she frequently travels to the UK, aligning with Depp's current lifestyle in London.

The chemistry between them was evident when they attended Depp's late friend Jeff Beck's concert in July 2022, where they were seen posing playfully, with one selfie capturing Depp planting a kiss on Vlasova's cheek.

While both have maintained a level of privacy about their relationship, subtle hints have emerged on social media. Vlasova called Depp "incredibly talented and inspiring" in response to an Instagram follower asking about her favorite actor. However, she has urged friends and followers to respect her privacy regarding her personal life.

Yulia Vlasova gushes about Johnny Depp

Vlasova's background is as intriguing as her relationship with Depp. Born in a provincial Russian town, she later studied at the elite Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), a revered institution in Russia often attended by future diplomats and intelligence officers. Her journey from a humble background to a glamorously independent lifestyle is notable.

For Depp, this new chapter follows a period of intense legal disputes, including a high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, which he won. This victory allowed him to focus more on his health and career, leading to new film projects and ongoing tours with his band.

Now Depp is reportedly enjoying his "quiet life" in London, an environment that provides ample "good distractions" and positive energy.

As the Hollywood star navigates this fresh phase of his life and career, his relationship with Vlasova, while labeled casual, adds a layer of warmth and companionship. Fans of Depp remain supportive, as evidenced by his recent London appearances, where he was mobbed by admirers, demonstrating his enduring appeal despite past controversies.

Johnny Depp shares two children, Lily-Rose Depp, 25, and John Christopher Depp III, 22, with his ex Vanessa Paradis.