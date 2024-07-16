Anna Faris Opens Up on Her Struggle as Stepmother

AceShowbiz - Anna Faris, renowned for her roles in comedies like "The House Bunny," is sharing her heartfelt journey of becoming a stepmom. Faris, 47, opened up about her experiences in an interview on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester as well as in a recent issue of PEOPLE magazine.

Her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she married in 2021, has two children, a daughter and son, from a previous relationship. Despite her own parenting experience with her 11-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, Faris initially found it challenging to connect with her stepkids, who were both teenagers back then.

"She's 20 now. She's at Georgetown [University]. I'm really proud of her, and a 17-year-old boy who's totally excelling at school," she gushed about her stepchildren.

"When I first was entered into their lives, I had no idea how to relate to them," Faris admitted. Attempting to be the "cool" stepmom, she recounted, "I remember trying to be really cool, like blasting music when I would go pick up my stepdaughter, and, of course, she was mortified."

This stumbling approach made connecting difficult, as her stepkids were not easily won over by her efforts. Faris confessed, "I think that I didn't give them a ton of reason to cultivate a trusting relationship, because I also think, when you're an actor, your… interactions are different than with most people."

Over time, Faris says the three have bonded. "I have this special place in their life where I just get to be supportive. And I have been really working hard on that." The actress reflected on how being famous sometimes hindered her attempts to form genuine bonds. "Most people, even if they don't care for you, are really kind to you, which of course, inflates your ego or whatever, and you just don't tend to have a ton of rude or normal interactions."

The journey was not just about her stepkids accepting her but also about Faris accepting love in her own life. She revealed on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast that her relationship with Barrett has made receiving love easier. "This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love," said Faris. "It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved."

The pandemic gave the blended family a unique opportunity to bond as they traveled together in a camper van. Now, more than a year into their marriage, Anna Faris and Michael Barrett continue to prioritize quality time together. Faris credits her husband with providing a sense of consistent safety and security.

Through her comedic roles and evolving personal life, Anna Faris has learned to balance career and family while embracing new forms of love and connection. Fans can watch her latest film, "My Spy: The Eternal City," which is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 18.