Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Play Ping Pong Legend Marty Reisman in Biopic 'Marty Supreme'

AceShowbiz - After his stellar performances in "Dune" and the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", Timothee Chalamet is in final negotiations to star as the legendary ping pong champion Marty Reisman in the biographical film "Marty Supreme".

The project is under the direction of Josh Safdie and will be produced by A24, the Hollywood Reporter confirms. Producers Safdie, Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas are gearing up to bring this unique story to the big screen.

Marty Reisman's journey from a ping pong hustler in the 1940s to an international champion, an opening act for the Harlem Globetrotters, and an acclaimed autobiographer is nothing short of extraordinary. His life story, beautifully encapsulated in his best-selling autobiography, "The Money Player: The Confessions of America's Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler", will provide a rich narrative foundation for the film.

The film marks a significant milestone for Josh Safdie, as it will be his first solo directorial effort since his acclaimed film "Uncut Gems" in 2019 and his debut feature "The Pleasure of Being Robbed" in 2008. Safdie has co-written the script with Ronald Bronstein, who also has writing credits on the acclaimed films "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems".

This project also reunites Safdie with A24, the production company behind his previous hits, "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems". Interestingly, Benny Safdie, Josh's frequent collaborator and brother, is working on a separate biopic titled "The Smashing Machine", featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

A24 has kept plot details of "Marty Supreme" under tight wraps, but its association with ping pong has been subtly confirmed through a teaser image shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The anticipation around this film is palpable, given Chalamet's rising stardom and Safdie's reputation for creating gripping narratives.

Chalamet's repertoire continues to expand, with recent and upcoming projects including "Dune: Part Two", "Wonka", and "Bones and All". His upcoming portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" has already generated significant buzz.

As "Marty Supreme" inches closer to production, fans and critics alike eagerly await to see how Chalamet and Safdie bring the legendary Reisman's story to life, adding another exciting chapter to the world of biographical filmmaking.