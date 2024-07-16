Common Hints at Marriage Plan With Jennifer Hudson: 'If I'm Going to Get Married, It's to Her'

AceShowbiz - In a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Common shared intimate details about his relationship with fellow Chicago native and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. He explained that his connection with Hudson has allowed him to tap into his hometown roots for his latest music project, "The Auditorium Vol. 1."

"Having a lady just from Chicago allows me to go home and just be home," Common said. "And that, man, I ain't going to front, that helped me with this album."

Co-host Charlamagne tha God remarked that it sounded like Common was "building a real foundation," to which he responded, "With all due respect to all the women I've dated... this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship."

Common recalled Hudson's kindness on the set of their co-starred film, "Breathe," saying, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's simple as that."

This revelation follows Common's previous statements on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." He had expressed his belief in divine timing regarding marriage, saying, "When God speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit... why not?"

Neither Common nor Hudson has been married before. Common shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Jones, while Hudson shares a son with her ex-fiance, David Otunga.