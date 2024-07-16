'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Receives 6-Figure Sum in Divorce Settlement Amid Financial Woes

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jennifer Pedranti has finalized her divorce from William. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children, who will reside with Jennifer.

William will pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support, with additional support based on bonuses received. Jennifer also receives $1,735 per month in spousal support, which will cease if she remarries.

William received the proceeds from the sale of the family home and several bank accounts. Jennifer was awarded two bank accounts, her yoga company, and a one-time payment of $267,811 to equalize the division of assets.

Amid her divorce proceedings, Jennifer was facing financial difficulties. She shared on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" that she was facing eviction before the settlement was reached. Her lawyer highlighted her need for support, citing essential expenses like rent, food, and educational costs.

Adding to Jennifer's woes, her fiance, Ryan Boyajian, is embroiled in a $16 million gambling and theft scheme. According to ESPN, Boyajian received money from Ippei Mizuhara, former interpreter for Japanese Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani.

Mizuhara has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts. Boyajian was named "Associate 1," a key figure in these transactions. His lawyer said he's cooperating with the law enforcement officials.