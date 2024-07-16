 
Armie Hammer Found Being Canceled 'Liberating' Despite 'Career and Financial Death' Amid Scandal
In a rare interview on Bill Maher, Armie Hammer shares his perspective on the sexual misconduct allegations that derailed his career and the transformative journey he has undergone since.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer, known for his roles in "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Social Network," recently opened up in a rare interview on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. Since facing a series of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations that derailed his career, Hammer expressed gratitude for the downfall, describing it as a life-saving revelation.

"Had none of this gone on … my life would have kept going exactly as it was. And I know that that would ultimately only lead in one place, and that's death," the actor admitted, claiming that the backlash was "incredibly liberating."

Following the accusations, including coercion into BDSM scenarios and cannibalism fantasies, Hammer exited several film projects and lost the support of his publicist and agent. Investigations by the LAPD and the L.A. District Attorney's office concluded with no criminal charges due to "insufficient evidence."

Despite the damage to his career and public image, Hammer views the experience as transformative. "I experienced an ego death, a career death, financial death, all of these things… And once you die, you can then be reborn," he revealed. "Once everyone just decides that they hate you, you go, 'Oh, well, then I don't need anything from you people anyway.' "

Hammer candidly spoke about his past misconduct, acknowledging personal failures, "I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being."

He emphasized the importance of taking accountability to learn and grow from his actions, "There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it."

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Hammer was spotted selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, an unconventional move for a Hollywood star. "I loved it … it is so fun," Hammer said, explaining that he needed to provide for his two children. He also applied for several jobs, including a drama teacher, landscaper, and building manager, though he struggled to secure work permits in the Cayman Islands.

Hammer's decision not to rely on his family's oil fortune stems from a belief in self-sufficiency. "What I would rather do is I would rather go get a job selling timeshares. I'd rather go get a job," he stated, highlighting his desire to avoid the strings attached to family wealth.

As Hammer navigates his new reality, his journey underscores the complexities of personal redemption and the pursuit of a meaningful life post-scandal. Ultimately, Hammer's story serves as a reflection on the transformative power of self-awareness and accountability.

