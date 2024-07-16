 
Drake Sparks Heated Reactions After Wearing 'Rap Is a Joke' Shirt Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud
The long-standing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has taken a new turn, igniting discussions across social media platforms following the latest Instagram post by the Canadian MC.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake is under social media fire for his recent Instagram post in which he rocked a sleeveless black shirt bearing the phrase "Rap is a joke." The Toronto rapper's post was accompanied by a caption that read, "The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop," hinting at the immense stress he faces in his career.

The timing of Drake's post sparked heated reactions, especially given his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) found Drake's shirt distasteful and mocked him for seemingly giving up. "I bet rap is sure a joke Aubrey when you're losing your rap battles lol," one user wrote. Another added, "He lost so of course he would think this. A sore loser just like Nicki Minaj."

Drake wears 'Rap Is a Joke' T-shirt

Despite the backlash, some fans offered support and empathy. One commented, "Life is like the stock market we all have up's and down's. Just enjoy the highs and learn from the lows," while another fan encouraged, "Diamond withstand pressure. God has you.. lay all them burdens down and enjoy your hard work and success!"

Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," bolstered the general sentiment that Lamar had bested Drake in their feud. The subsequent event, "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" where K. Dot performed several of his hit diss tracks, earned the rapper more praises for his display of unity with fellow West Coast rappers.

Nonetheless, Drake continues to dominate the hip-hop landscape. He remains impressively the most-streamed rapper on Spotify through 2024, reclaiming his crown once again in June.

As Drake takes a moment to reflect and strategize, the question remains: Will he manage a formidable comeback after the viral lyrical warfare against Kendrick Lamar? Fans eagerly await his response, wondering if his latest Instagram post serves as a cryptic clue or merely a candid admission of vulnerability.

Drake's latest post compels us to consider the intense pressures artists face at the pinnacle of their careers. While his foes may laugh, his supporters continue to rally behind him, hoping for yet another rise of the 6 God.

