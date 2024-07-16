'The View' Host Calls Donald Trump's Shooter 'Lone Wolf, White Whackjob'

AceShowbiz - Days after a suspected shooter tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the women of "The View" addressed what could be one of the most impactful moments in recent political history.

"Thank God that the former president is okay," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former communications director, during Monday's live show, emphasizing the gravity of the incident. Griffin highlighted a need to reflect "on the tone and tenor of our politics," suggesting that while criticism of politicians is fundamentally American, the manner in which it's done should change.

Griffin, a frequent critic of Trump, noted that "escalatory rhetoric and saying the most damning and inciting thing often is what's rewarded," adding that information warfare on social media has a significant effect. She stated that it "validates the worst" feelings in us regarding politicians and policies, "tearing us apart from within."

Ana Navarro, another Republican and cohost of "The View", echoed these sentiments. Having previously fled Nicaragua due to political violence, she stressed her zero tolerance for such acts anywhere.

"To me, this is not something that's supposed to happen in America. I felt the same way I did watching Jan. 6," Navarro remarked. "It was a 20-year-old, lone wolf, white whackjob with easy access to a gun, and we have to have a conversation about that." She pointed out that political violence cannot be tolerated regardless of political affiliation.

Discussing the suspected shooter's profile, Navarro critiqued the access to guns and the targeting of vulnerable groups through policy and rhetoric. "It wasn't a drag queen, it wasn't an immigrant, it wasn't a pissed-off liberal woman. This keeps happening," she said.

Joy Behar chimed in, questioning why the suspect was not reported earlier, "A 20-year-old white guy? We've seen that many times now, young white men with guns."

The incident dominated headlines after the shooter opened fire just outside of Pittsburgh, leaving two dead, including the gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump later stated he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear" and received much bleeding but was otherwise safe.

As the 2024 presidential election cycle heats up with Trump facing Joe Biden in November, incidents like this raise alarms about the dangers of current political climates. Critics from both sides, including notable figures like George Clooney, have expressed concerns over both Trump and Biden's candidacies. Calls for Biden to bow out of the race have grown, particularly after his performance at the June debate.

The women of "The View" made it clear; political violence is never the answer. Their unified call for reflection and action unites voices across the political spectrum in a common resolve to address issues dividing the nation.