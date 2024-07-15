Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Emotional Tribute to Shannen Doherty

AceShowbiz - The entertainment world was shaken when Shannen Doherty, renowned for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53. Her passing prompted an outpouring of tributes, but none more touching than that from her longtime friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 15, Gellar shared her struggles with finding the right words to encapsulate a 30-year friendship. "How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love," she wrote. Alongside this emotional message, Gellar posted several photos capturing memorable moments of their time together.

Gellar's tribute extended beyond grief, highlighting Doherty's passion for animals. "More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory, let's support our favorite animal charities. Whether that's donating money, stopping by your local shelter, and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there, or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work," she suggested.

This touching message resonated deeply with fans and friends who shared their own stories and condolences in the comments. Gellar expressed gratitude for the support and encouraged honoring Doherty's memory by aiding animal charities, as it would elicit "that deep throaty laugh we all loved."

Gellar and Doherty's friendship dates back to the 1990s when they connected through their respective Warner Bros. TV shows. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Doherty played a crucial role in Gellar's life, helping her navigate the challenges of quarantine and even assisting with her children's homeschooling.

"I've learned so many recipes from Shannen during quarantine, because she's much more patient with me in the kitchen," Gellar shared in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE. The bond was further exemplified by Gellar's expression of gratitude on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," where she thanked Doherty for making a significant impact on her family during difficult times.

As the entertainment industry and fans mourn the loss of a cherished star, Sarah Michelle Gellar's tribute serves as a powerful reminder of Doherty's enduring legacy. By encouraging charitable actions in Doherty's honor, Gellar provides a path for others to keep her friend's memory alive.

Shannen Doherty's legacy extends beyond her screen roles, encompassed in the heartfelt memories and enduring love of her friends, particularly Sarah Michelle Gellar, who continues to champion causes closest to Doherty's heart.