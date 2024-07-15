 
Donald Trump Issues Statement After He's Cleared of Charges in Classified Documents Case
In a dramatic twist just before the Republican National Convention, Judge Aileen Cannon dismisses the federal classified documents case against Donald Trump, shaking up the political landscape.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - This Monday, July 15, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the high-stakes criminal case against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents post-presidency. The federal judge, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Cannon's 93-page order, released just before the start of the Republican National Convention, highlighted that Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland "effectively usurps" the constitutional authority granted to Congress.

"The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith's appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution," wrote Cannon. This dismissal is a substantial legal victory for Trump as he prepares for the 2024 election campaign.

The case, which experts considered the most formidable legal challenge facing Trump, accused him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing federal efforts to reclaim them. Trump had pleaded not guilty to these charges. Alongside Trump, the dismissal also clears his co-defendants, valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago worker Carlos De Oliveira.

Despite this legal victory for Trump, the ruling can be appealed. As Cannon's decision contradicts prior upholding of special counsel appointments by other federal judges, the case is likely to ascend to the U.S. Supreme Court. Smith's office, in particular, is expected to challenge the ruling in the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Cannon has been a subject of intense scrutiny since she delayed the trial proceedings, initially scheduled for last month. Legal experts pointed out her lack of trial experience and the isolated nature of her courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, which often led her to decisions that favor lengthy pretrial disputes.

Trump, who continues to face three other criminal prosecutions, took to social media to express his elation following Cannon's decision. He labeled the indictment as part of a broader "Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME," calling for the dismissal of all ongoing legal challenges.

Discussions on the constitutionality of Smith's appointment touched upon broader themes of legislative authority and separation of powers. "The Special Counsel's position effectively usurps that important legislative authority, transferring it to a Head of Department, and in the process threatening the structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers," penned Cannon.

As Trump maneuvers through a labyrinth of legal challenges, Cannon's ruling is expected to be cited in upcoming trials, shaping the narrative of his bid to reclaim the presidency.

