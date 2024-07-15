'Twilight' Star Cam Gigandet's Debt Revealed Following Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife

AceShowbiz - Cam Gigandet, well-known for his role in "Twilight," has recently finalized a settlement with his ex-wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, following their divorce. The couple, who were married for 13 years before their split, has outlined specific terms for spousal and child support, as well as the division of income and debts.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the exes have agreed that Cam will pay Dominique a portion of his income as both child and spousal support.

Specifically, Cam has committed to paying 15 percent of his net income for spousal support and 20 percent of his net income for child support. These payments are based on Cam's gross annual income, which varied from $55,000 in 2020 to $280,000 in 2022, whereas Dominique had no gross income during this period.

The agreement included detailed provisions about their financial responsibilities and assets. Dominique was awarded her 2016 Range Rover, a checking account with $34, 50% of the community portion of Cam's SAG/AFTRA pension plan, and all of her personal clothing and jewelry.

Cam retained 100% interest in Cellar Door, LLC, his checking account with $6,380, another account with $280, 100% of the separate portion of his pension plan, and the other 50% of the community portion of the pension plan.

Additionally, Cam agreed to handle the majority of the debt accrued during the marriage, including 50% of a $78,300 IRS debt, $13,000 owed on an American Express card, $15,000 on a Barclays card, and several other substantial loans, totaling over $220,000. A significant portion of Dominique's spousal support payments will contribute towards her share of the IRS debt.

The couple, who share three minor children - Everleigh, Rekker, and Armie - has also agreed to joint legal and physical custody. Both parents will share decision-making responsibilities related to their children's health, education, and welfare, ensuring their well-being is prioritised despite their separation.

The court approved their settlement, which will officially render them single on July 11, 2024, marking the end of a highly publicized chapter in their lives. The couple initially tied the knot in November 2008 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce, filed by Dominique in August 2022.

Despite the challenges, the detailed settlement reflects a collaborative effort to ensure financial transparency and shared parenting responsibilities as they navigate their new paths separately.