 
Jeremy Allen White Celebrates 'The Bear' Success With Rosalia Months After Last Public Sighting
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Shameless' star and the 'Pienso en tu mira' songstress, who sparked romance rumors in October 2023, were seen walking side-by-side at the Los Angeles event over the weekend.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White proved that things still remain strong between him and Rosalia. On Sunday, July 14, "The Bear" star was joined by the singer while celebrating the success of his FX show.

In a photo surfacing online, the 33-year-old was seen walking side-by-side with the musician at the event, which took place in Los Angeles. The duo was chatting and smiling at each other as they walked down the street.

For the outing, Jeremy flaunted his muscles in a cutoff gray knit shirt, white pants, a baseball hat and white gym shoes. Rosalia, in the meantime, sported a long white skirt and a black off-the-shoulder top with black sandals detailed with studs.

  Editors' Pick

The former "Shameless" star and the "Pienso en tu mira" songstress sparked romance rumors in October 2023. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand at a farmers market in Los Angeles. Since then, the twosome has hung out together several times.

On November 30, 2023, it was revealed that Jeremy and Rosalia are "dating." A source told Us Weekly at that time, "Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

However, in May of this year, Jeremy raised people's eyebrows after he was photographed rubbing circles on co-star Ayo Edebiri's back for quite a few seconds before he rested his hand on her chair. Ayo herself once opened up about her "intimate" friendship with Jeremy.

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," she told Vanity Fair. "And I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion... Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Spotted Having Romantic Stroll in NYC

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Spotted Having Romantic Stroll in NYC

Jeremy Allen White Enjoys Quality Time With Daughters Amid Blossoming Romance With Molly Gordon

Jeremy Allen White Enjoys Quality Time With Daughters Amid Blossoming Romance With Molly Gordon

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Have Always Had 'Intense Chemistry' Prior to Romantic Development

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Have Always Had 'Intense Chemistry' Prior to Romantic Development

Jeremy Allen White House-Hunting With Molly Gordon Days Before They're Caught Kissing

Jeremy Allen White House-Hunting With Molly Gordon Days Before They're Caught Kissing

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo