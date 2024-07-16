Jeremy Allen White Celebrates 'The Bear' Success With Rosalia Months After Last Public Sighting

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White proved that things still remain strong between him and Rosalia. On Sunday, July 14, "The Bear" star was joined by the singer while celebrating the success of his FX show.

In a photo surfacing online, the 33-year-old was seen walking side-by-side with the musician at the event, which took place in Los Angeles. The duo was chatting and smiling at each other as they walked down the street.

For the outing, Jeremy flaunted his muscles in a cutoff gray knit shirt, white pants, a baseball hat and white gym shoes. Rosalia, in the meantime, sported a long white skirt and a black off-the-shoulder top with black sandals detailed with studs.

The former "Shameless" star and the "Pienso en tu mira" songstress sparked romance rumors in October 2023. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand at a farmers market in Los Angeles. Since then, the twosome has hung out together several times.

On November 30, 2023, it was revealed that Jeremy and Rosalia are "dating." A source told Us Weekly at that time, "Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

However, in May of this year, Jeremy raised people's eyebrows after he was photographed rubbing circles on co-star Ayo Edebiri's back for quite a few seconds before he rested his hand on her chair. Ayo herself once opened up about her "intimate" friendship with Jeremy.

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," she told Vanity Fair. "And I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion... Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."