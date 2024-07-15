Kelly Clarkson Wants to Date Kevin Costner as She Looks for Man With 'Bigger' Bank Balance

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson may have found a potential boyfriend for her, two years after her divorce with Brandon Blackstock was finalized. The word on the street is the singer/television personality is having a crush on Kevin Costner, who is currently also single following his split from his former longtime wife Christine Baumgartner.

"She's crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she'd like to date him if he's game," a source told Life & Style. "She thinks he'd be perfect," the so-called insider explained, "He shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!"

The "American Idol" alum reportedly felt "instant" chemistry when the Oscar winner appeared on her talk show back in June to promote his new movie "Horizon: An American Saga". "Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can't stop talking about him," the source dished.

Of why Kelly feels that "The Bodyguard" star would be "perfect" for her, the source spilled, "She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin's a sweetheart and a gentleman!"

"Kelly is feeling really good these days. She's much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin," the informant went on revealing. "She insists she doesn't give a hoot how much money a man's got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he'll take the hint!"

Kelly has not publicly dated anyone following her split from Brandon. In December 2023, she insisted that she needed to do some more "work" on herself before looking for someone new. "I am still in the stage of really enjoying me but after divorce it can be hard. I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," she shared on her self-titled NBC talk show.

As for Kevin, he was rumored dating singer Jewel Kilcher following his divorce from Christine. He has since clarified their relationship, saying during an apperance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" in June, "Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out." He went on stressing, "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have."