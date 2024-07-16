Metro Boomin Dragged for Allegedly Cheating on GF Chelsea Cotton After Cozying Up With Another Woman

AceShowbiz - Metro Boomin has faced a new allegation. The record producer was accused of cheating by his girlfriend's bestie after pictures and videos of him cozying up to a woman named Shomari Amere went viral.

Some pictures of the 30-year-old being intimate with Shomari were uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, July 14 by Chelsea Cotton's friend. Alongside one image, dated July 7, the friend seemingly even suggested that Shomari was pregnant, writing, "Main squeeze? But @shomariamere bout to be the baby mama [crying face emoji]."

After unleashing the salacious pictures, the upsent friend argued, "The least n***as could do is wrap it up if they respect their 'woman.' How u got a main squeeze but your tongue was just between my besties legs." She went on to fume, "Now that we know. We don't do dirty d**k. He's all yours girl."

Metro has yet to respond to the allegations. The "We Still Don't Trust You" artist, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, has been in a relationship with Chelsea since 2011.

Metro recently confirmed that Chelsea is not involved in the entertainment industry. He made the revelation when addressing Drake suggesting that Chelsea cheated with a close friend of his on his diss track, "Family Matters". Drizzy raps, "Just like how Metro n-gga slimed him for his main squeeze."

In response, Metro set the records straight on X, formerly Twitter. "The drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved. nobody ever hit my girl n***a we grew up together [crying face emojis]," he penned.

[S]he's a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt," Metro added.