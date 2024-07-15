Kodak Black Warns Plies for Slandering Trump Following Comments on Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is ready to wage war with a fellow hip-hop star for Donald Trump. The "Tunnel Vision" hitmaker, who was pardoned by Trump in 2021, has called out Plies after the latter spoke out about a failed assassination attempt on the former president.

During Instagram Live on Sunday, July 14, the formerly incarcerated rapper claimed that someone suggested he takes matters into his own hands following Plies' comments on the assassination attempt, but Black refused. "A b***h said, 'Yak, smack Plies!' For what?" he said in the clip.

Noting that he was against Plies and his take in the incident, the 27-year-old added, "We ain't gon' for no Trump slander, bruh." He added while seemingly filming himself in the shaky clip, "You gotta get off that s**t Plies."

"Trump ain't did nuthin' to you, you feel me?" he continued. "You rich, bruh, we rich." Black went on warning the "Shawty" emcee, "Fall back, lover 'cause s**t can get mafioso, boy."

Black's voice of support for Trump should not come as a shock to fans of the rapper. He has been standing up for the former president since he was pardoned by the 78-year-old year toward the end of Trump's first term of presidency.

Back in March of 2024, when a reporter asked him if he's voting for Trump in the upcoming November presidential election, the Pompano Beach native said, "Of course," without any hesitation. He even suggested that if Trump does become president, he should stay in office for 20 more years.

"We should have Donald Trump for like 20 years like how Russian and all that s**t be doin'," Yak explained in a video. "Four years ain't enough time for a president."

As for Plies, he recently weighed in on the assassination attempt during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The "Please Excuse My Hands" spitter accused him of fabricating the attack, which left the former president injured on his ear.

"Bruh Fakin Being Shot Tryin To Win An Election!!! This S**t Crazy!!! He's Gone Reality Crazy!!!" he ranted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. "Bruh Cut His Ear Jumping On The Ground!!! Cut This S**t Out!!!!"

"If They Killed A Shooter U Will NEVER Know Who They Was Shooting At!!!!!! But U Can't Never Believe The Compulsive Liar!!" he added in a separate tweet. "When Some S**t Happens. Nobody Plays The 'VICTIM' Faster Than The Bully."