Cardi B Remains Defiant After Calling Joe Biden 'Selfish' to Run for President Again

AceShowbiz - Cardi B wasn't remorseful about her recent comments on Joe Biden. The "WAP" hitmaker even doubled down on her claim saying he's "selfish" to run for president again.

"I feel like it was very selfish of Biden and the whole Democrat party … that they allow Biden to continue to run for president. I feel like they should have passed the torch to Kamala," the 31-year-old femcee kicked off her original statements in a video. "This was the perfect moment for her. Right now, I don't feel like we have strong candidates."

"I feel like this would have been her perfect time to shine. We already know she's sharp with the f**king mouth. Whatever value that Biden wants, she's practically the same value," the Grammy-winning musician added. "So I feel like it was a little bit selfish to not make that choice to give her this moment to run for presidency."

The clip has since been re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, by one of her fans with the caption, "So Cardi was making sense all along but y'all was down talking her just coz of her accent? Interesting." Catching wind of the post, the mom of two quote-tweeted it and added, "Yeup Yeup Yeup."

This is not the first time Cardi expressed severe disappointment in Biden. The musician, who initially supported the 81-year-old in the 2020 election after Bernie Sanders exited the race, declared in May that she feels betrayed by the very leaders she hoped would bring change.

"I feel like people got betrayed," she candidly remarked, pointing to high living costs and flawed domestic and foreign policies as sources of "layers and layers of disappointment." She blasted both Democrat and Republican parties for neglecting domestic issues by opting to send taxpayers' millions of dollars to other countries instead of spending them on their own people.

One of Cardi B's major contentions is America's handling of international conflicts. She's particularly critical of the U.S.'s selective engagement, emphasizing how certain countries with ongoing crises remain ignored by American foreign policy because they don't offer strategic benefits.