Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Shows Middle Finger to Pap During Outing With Dad Scott Disick

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign apparently didn't have an issue showing his feelings. The 9-year-old was photographed flipping off the paparazzi who were tailing him during an outing with his dad on Friday evening, July 12.

In a photo circulating online, Reign and Scott were seen exiting Nobu in Malibu, California alongside the young boy's sister Penelope and cousin North West. Seemingly not happy with the cameramen, Reign, who donned a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans, showed his middle fingers to the pap.

It appeared that Scott was not aware of Reign's action. After making the crude gesture, Reign and his family later hopped inside their vehicle and left.

Reign wasn't the only Kardashian kid who made the same gesture to paparazzi. Back in September 2023, Kim Kardashian's son Saint flipped the bird at paparazzi as they were leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles.

While making their way out, Saint, whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, was seemingly disturbed by the photographers. He giggled while holding his middle finger up to the paparazzi in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant. Noticing her son's action, Kim was quick to scold her son by covering his face with her hand.

Kim might have deja vu at the time since she dealt with the same thing during the family Christmas card photo shoot back in 2021. Recalling the moment, the SKIMS founder shared in an episode of "The Kardashians" season 1, "They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger," referring to her four kids.

"It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, who also shares daughter Chicago and son Psalm with Ye, added. "Yeah, it's a lot. It's just a lot being a mom."