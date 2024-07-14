Britney Spears Struggles With 'False Confidence' After Sam Asghari Divorce

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is getting candid about her struggles and triumphs following her divorce from Sam Asghari. In a recent Instagram post, the 42-year-old singer revealed her efforts to find stability and confidence after a turbulent year.

On Friday, July 13, Spears posted a throwback dance video from September 2023, accompanied by a message reflecting on her need to slow down. "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce," she wrote. The video featured her dancing to Madonna's "I'm Addicted" in her living room.

"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I'm Addicted' by Madonna!!! There was a lot of WTF moments!!! Trust me I know we're all human and make mistakes!!!" Spears continued, reflecting on the more challenging moments of the past year.

Spears, who separated from Asghari in August last year and finalized their divorce in May, shared her journey of self-improvement and acceptance. "I apologize for not being perfect," she admitted. "I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions. I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have!!!"

Asghari, now 30, also spoke out positively about their time together, telling PEOPLE in March, "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on." He emphasized the respectful nature of their split, stating, "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

Despite the challenges, Spears is working hard to get back on track. Recently, she shared videos of herself dancing to tracks like Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks," Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," and J Balvin and Willy Williams' "Mi Gente." Alongside the dancing video set to J Balvin, she revealed it was her first time dancing "in so long." "It's been 9 months since I have danced but I did last night… It's not very good but I did it," she wrote.

In addition to dancing, Spears has given fans insights into her personal life with inspirational quotes, a sneak peek into her recent trip to Greece, and a cute video featuring her tiny white dog Snow, whom she welcomed amid the divorce last year.