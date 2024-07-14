Katy Perry Seemingly Defends 'Woman's World' Music Video Amid Criticism

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry's new song "Woman's World" has caused quite a stir since its release, largely because of its accompanying music video. The video has received mixed feedback, with many accusing it of pandering to the male gaze, contradicting the song's message of female empowerment.

The video opens with Perry portraying the iconic Rosie the Riveter at a construction site, but quickly shifts to more risque scenes such as Perry peeing in a urinal, pouring whiskey on herself, and posing in an American flag bikini.

These controversial visuals sparked immediate backlash. As one fan questioned on social media, "The lyrics with the bizarre imagery and current political issues women are facing give me cognitive dissonance, is it meant to be satire?"

In what appeared to be an attempt at damage control, Perry posted a behind-the-scenes clip explaining the video's intentions. "We're kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It's very slapstick and very on the nose," Perry said. She further explained that the exaggerated elements were meant to parody the male gaze before transitioning to a "reset" and presenting her idea of the "feminine divine."

However, this explanation did not quell the criticism. On YouTube, viewers compared the video to a satirical skit from "The Boys," with one commenter saying, "This is like something Vought on 'The Boys' would put out after they got called out for being misogynist to be like 'no see we're feminist.' "

Adding fuel to the fire, the song was co-produced by Dr. Luke, who has faced past allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse from Ke$ha, which further complicates the feminist message Perry aims to convey. One critic on Twitter wrote, "How on Earth did you think writing a song about women empowerment with Dr Luke was a good look?!"

Despite the controversy, the video has attracted significant attention, amassing over 3 million views within 24 hours of its release. Perry seems unfazed, hinting at a more diverse sound for her upcoming album "143." She stated, "I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."