Jennifer Lopez and Stepdaughter Violet Enjoy Trip to Museum Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez, 54, was recently seen spending time with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 18, in the Hamptons amidst rumors of marital strife with Ben Affleck. The duo attended the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show at the Historic Mulford Farm Museum, benefiting the East Hampton Historical Society.

JLo and Violet, along with one of Violet's friends, were spotted enjoying the sunshine and taking selfies together, projecting a sense of familial unity despite ongoing rumors of Lopez and Affleck's potential divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet

Violet, who has been vocal about reinstating mask mandates following her experience with long COVID, wore a mask for most of the event but removed it while outdoors.

She delivered an impassioned speech to the LA County Board of Supervisors advocating for stronger pandemic protections, a stance supported by both her parents. Her speech highlighted the severe impacts of long COVID, calling for measures such as air filtration in public spaces.

Violet's public stance on mask mandates reflects her determination to use her voice for change. Her parents have supported her advocacy, allowing her to speak at the LA County Board of Supervisors only after she turned 18 and thoroughly educated herself on the topic.

During her outing with Violet, Lopez donned a casual but chic outfit featuring a white backless blouse, flared jeans, wedges, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a wicker handbag. Meanwhile, Violet wore a pink maxi skirt with a matching crop top, embodying youthful elegance with strawberry earrings. Their day was filled with carefree moments, including a visit to a local ice cream shop.

Despite the family's efforts to maintain normalcy, speculation about Lopez and Affleck's marriage persists. Their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion has been listed for sale, fueling divorce rumors further. Insiders claim that Violet and her siblings are making efforts to help JLo and Affleck work through their issues, believing the couple can find peace if they continue counseling.

While the media focuses on Lopez and Affleck's alleged marital woes, it's clear that Lopez's relationship with her stepchildren remains resilient. As they navigate this challenging period, the family continues to present a united front, hoping to overcome their difficulties and strengthen their bond.