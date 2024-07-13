 
Alec Baldwin's Family Rallies in Joyous Relief as 'Rust' Case Is Dismissed
Alec Baldwin's loved ones are showing support for the actor following the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the tragic 'Rust' case.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 12, Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was officially dropped, marking a significant turning point in the highly publicized Rust case. The decision prompted immediate and heartfelt reactions from Baldwin's family, particularly his three brothers - Stephen, Daniel, and William - and his 28-year-old daughter Ireland.

Stephen Baldwin, 58, expressed his feelings on Instagram with a triumphantly spirited post, "Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice - nothing can stop what has been set into motion - Hallelujah." He complemented his post with a video featuring a Psalm quote ("He will call on me and I will answer Him") set against the soothing tune of "Amazing Grace."

Following suit, Alec's daughter Ireland Baldwin shared a tender throwback photograph of herself as a child on her father's lap, captioned simply with a black heart emoji, conveying her love and relief in a touching manner.

Moreover, William Baldwin, 61, took to his Instagram Story to circulate news reports about the case's resolution.

Daniel Baldwin, 63, posted a candid video message alongside his wife D'Asia, where they shared their emotional relief after being on their way to support Alec in Santa Fe. Notable in Daniel's message was his thanks extended to those who stood by Alec, saying, "Thank you for all of the love and friendship, I really appreciate you and God bless you all."

The case's dismissal, ruled by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, followed contentions that the prosecution had withheld critical evidence. Alec's defense, led by attorney Luke Nikas, highlighted that prosecutors did not disclose ammunition evidence linked by a man named Troy Teske, a friend of the father of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Sommer's ruling emphasized that the suppression of this evidence compromised the fairness of the trial.

Legal expert Emily D. Baker weighed in, describing the dismissal as a "sanction for the prosecution and law enforcement violations of their discovery obligations to the Defense under Brady." The Brady rule requires prosecutors to share any favorable evidence with defense teams. Hence, this dismissal closes the criminal chapter for Alec but leaves civil cases still looming.

As this dramatic legal battle concludes, one constant remains - the Baldwin family's unwavering solidarity and public display of love and support for Alec.

