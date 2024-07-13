Tyler Cameron Defends Keeping His New Relationship Secret: 'It's Just Better That Way'

AceShowbiz - Tyler Cameron has confirmed that he is off the market, revealing his new relationship status at the 2024 ESPYs red carpet. While remaining coy on his girlfriend's identity, Cameron shared that things are "smooth" and "new."

"One day the world will know, but right now we're just kind of chilling out," Cameron told E! News. "It's just better that way. Once you make it for the world, everyone gets to comment and throw their two cents in."

The 31-year-old former "The Bachelor" contestant emphasized the importance of privacy during the early stages of his relationship. "Right now, we're trying to make sure we're good," he added.

Cameron's new relationship marks the end of his "Bachelor" days. "Hopefully this relationship works out," he said of his plans to stay out of the franchise. "Maybe there's a hosting role one day, you never know."

Cameron also reflected on his return to his sports roots at the ESPYs. The former collegiate football player, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens before an injury ended his career, expressed gratitude for the role his football experience played in his current success.

"I think my football career is a reason why I'm here today," Cameron said. "I had one cup of coffee with the Ravens and that's what got me to this point. So it's an honor to be here."

As the ESPYs celebrated the biggest night in sports, Tyler Cameron stood among the winning athletes such as Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Shohei Ohtani, showcasing his transition from the world of reality TV to the exciting world of sports entertainment.