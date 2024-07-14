Harrison Butker Fires Back at Serena Williams Following Her Jab at 2024 ESPYs

AceShowbiz - The 2024 ESPY Awards was not just a celebration of sports achievements but also a platform for airing strong opinions, especially when tennis legend Serena Williams, her sister Venus Williams, and Emmy-winning actress and writer Quinta Brunson addressed the audience. During a segment highlighting women in sports, Serena took a notable dig at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, following his contentious commencement speech in May.

Standing beside her sister Venus and Quinta, Serena called out Harrison with a pointed remark. "Go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sport," Venus said, to which Serena chimed in, "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you," to which Brunson added, "At all. Like, ever."

Their comments were a direct response to the remarks Butker made during a commencement address at Benedictine College, where he criticized the LGBTQ+ community, working women, and abortion rights, promoting traditional gender roles instead.

Butker, who attended the ESPYs solo, responded to the criticism in a statement shared with NBC Sports. He expressed respect for Serena's hosting abilities but criticized her for using the ESPYs platform to voice disagreement with him.

"I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics," Butker said. "Sports are supposed to be the great unifier, and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees from supporting fellow athletes."

The comments from the Williams sisters and Brunson highlight continuing tensions around gender roles and inclusivity in sports. Butker's controversial commencement speech included remarks suggesting that women's primary vocation should be homemaking, a stance that ignited backlash from various sectors.

In his defense, Butker emphasized that his own wife, Isabelle, found fulfillment in her role as a mother and homemaker, yet this viewpoint was met with divided reception.

The ESPYs also addressed other controversies in sports media. Notably, the trio indirectly referenced Pat McAfee's controversial comment about athlete Caitlin Clark, dubbing her a "white b***h" on his ESPN show. They outlined acceptable terms for female athletes, reinforcing respect and equality across all sports.

Beyond the drama, Prince Harry took the stage to accept the Pat Tillman Award, focusing on the Invictus Games Foundation's impact on veterans and service personnel. "This award belongs to them, not to me," he humbly stated, redirecting applause to the heroes of the Invictus Games.

The night was a potent mix of celebration and serious discourse, showcasing stellar accomplishments while not shying away from contentious social issues. Young viewers tuned in not just for the accolades but also for the dialogues it sparked, proving that sports continue to be a powerful arena for expressing and challenging societal norms.