Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden List Beverly Hills Mansion for $17.8 Million

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz, 51, and Benji Madden, 45, have decided to part ways with their lavish home located in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood. According to realtor.com, the duo purchased the 1.6-acre property four years ago for $14.7 million. The impressive estate, which features a large main house and a separate guesthouse, was designed with a farmhouse aesthetic, including French doors, fireplaces, and high beamed ceilings.

The 9,655-square-foot property boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The primary house includes a formal living room and a marble-accented kitchen. The main suite occupies an entire wing of the house and features a fireplace, sitting room, double closets, two bathrooms, and a dressing room. Other luxurious amenities include a home movie theater, a swimming pool with a waterfall, and a walking path through hillside gardens.

This mansion is not only notable for its architectural beauty but also for its privacy. Its long gated double-wide driveway, complete with a guardhouse, ensures a private retreat among lush foliage. "This stunning compound sits on just under 1.7 acres of lush foliage and total privacy," the listing describes.

Despite their busy year, which also saw them welcoming their second child, a son named Cardinal, in March, Diaz and Madden are already looking to the future. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2015, also share a daughter, Raddix, born in December 2019.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden," they wrote in a joint Instagram statement. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! … He’s a really cute [baby]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

Diaz, who took a hiatus from acting in 2018, has made a notable return to Hollywood with several upcoming projects. She's slated to star in the Netflix movie "Back in Action" alongside Jamie Foxx, a comedy titled "Outcome" with Keanu Reeves, and will reprise her role as Princess Fiona in "Shrek 5", set for release in 2026.

With roots now firmly planted in family life and continued success in their respective careers, Diaz and Madden also maintain other real estate holdings, including two properties in Los Angeles and a condo in New York City. Their Beverly Hills mansion showcases their taste for luxury blended seamlessly with comfort and privacy, making its $17.8 million price tag all the more justified for potential buyers.