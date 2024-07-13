 
Mandy Moore Bids Farewell to Beloved Pasadena Home
The 'This Is Us' beauty has listed her Pasadena home, where she experienced numerous milestones including her wedding and the birth of her two sons, on the market.

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore, star of the hit show "This Is Us," has announced the sale of her Pasadena, California home. The property holds a special place in her heart, having witnessed some of her most significant life events.

"It's the end of an era. Today, our home that we lovingly restored from the studs, is available for its next chapter and owner," she wrote. "It's SUCH a special space."

In an Instagram post, Moore shared her bittersweet emotions about parting ways with the home where she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, exchanged vows in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018. It was also where they welcomed their sons, Augustus "Gus" (3) and Oscar "Ozzie" (19 months). The couple is currently expecting their third child, a baby girl.

The couple invested significant time and effort in renovating the 1950s modernist home, collaborating with renowned architects and designers. The result was featured in Architectural Digest in June 2018, showcasing its eclectic and modern style, complete with midcentury-modern features like blond brick surfaces, walls of glass, and stunning mountain views.

While it may be difficult to say goodbye, Moore is excited to see what the future holds for her Pasadena home. She acknowledges the special memories it holds, but is also eager to create new ones in her next abode, which she has been designing and building alongside the same dream team.

