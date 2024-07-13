Brandi Glanville Reacts to Rumor About Jax Taylor Hookup

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has reacted to a rumor suggesting that she hooked up with Jax Taylor. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" insisted that she "NEVER" had a sexual entercourse with the "Vanderpump Rules" alum.

On Friday, July 12, the 51-year-old reality TV star set the record straight on a claim about her getting intimate with the 45-year-old star. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, "I have NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER."

Brandi Glanville shut down rumor she hooked up with Jax Taylor.

After sharing the tweet, Brandi received mixed responses from X users. In the replies section, one in particular sarcastically penned, "This sounds like something someone who hooked up with Jax Taylor would say." Another asked, "But if you did wow it would have been good don't you think?"

In contrast, other users came to Brandi's defense. One of them stated, "I believe you 1000% I feel so sorry that everyone tries to use you for clout. It's so sad." Another chimed in, "Anyone who's followed you long enough...already knew this."

The tweet came after it was claimed Jax "hooked up" with Brandi. One social media user said, "Dude is trying to get laid. He hooked up with both Brandi and Ramona (wonder how scheana felt about that)," while referring to "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Ramona Singer.

Making a reference to Jax's estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, the user went on to share, "He didn't pick up the phone when Brittany tried to facetime him at the bar last night. Jo is absolutely unhinged and not a safe person." The user then noted, "There's a lot of other stuff I'm trying to remember but I am hungover and still reeling from last night! I did leave with one of their phone numbers."

While Brandi is notably single at the moment, Ramona is in a romantic relationship with Bill Luby. However, in June, it was said that she got touchy feely with a mystery "hot guy" from New Zealand during an outing in New York City.

As for Jax, he and Brittany broke the news about their separation at the end of February following 5-year marriage. Though so, the two shared in June that they were "working things out."