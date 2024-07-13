'Euphoria' Season 3 Gets Production Start Date and Confirmed Cast

AceShowbiz - The long-awaited third season of "Euphoria" is finally getting its production underway. As per HBO, the Emmy-winning series will resume filming in January 2025, with the entire main cast reprising their roles.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty and delays that stemmed from various factors, including the writers' and actors' strike in 2023 and the cast's increased popularity leading to scheduling conflicts. Additionally, creator Sam Levinson's decision to write the entire season himself contributed to the extended production timeline.

Despite the setbacks, HBO is confident in the creative direction of the series. Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans."

The main cast of "Euphoria" includes Zendaya Coleman, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane. While Angus Cloud's absence is deeply felt following his tragic passing in 2023, other cast members have expressed their reluctance to return for another season, such as Barbie Ferreira.

Zendaya, who plays Rue, also serves as an executive producer on the show. Levinson, who is the show's creator and director, is joined by a team of executive producers that includes Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. Kevin Turen, who was an executive producer on the series, sadly passed away in 2023.

"Euphoria" has received critical acclaim and commercial success, garnering 25 Emmy nominations to date, with nine wins. Among the accolades are two Best Actress in a Drama awards for Zendaya and a Best Guest Actor in a Drama award for Colman Domingo. Levinson also won a DGA award for the season 2 episode "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird".

While the production start date is set, the release date for "Euphoria" season 3 is yet to be announced. Fans can expect to see the highly anticipated season in late 2025 or early 2026.