 
Natalie Portman Reveals Her Alternative Career Choice If She Wasn't an Actress
The question arose in light of her upcoming Apple TV+ series, 'Lady in the Lake', where she plays a 1960s housewife who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as a reporter.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman shared her surprising alternative career choice. The question arose in light of her upcoming Apple TV+ series, "Lady in the Lake", where she plays a 1960s housewife who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as a reporter.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Portman claimed that she would want to become a zoologist in the wild like Jane Goodall. Portman was particularly drawn to the series' exploration of two women's different yet interconnected lives in Baltimore during the 1960s. Alongside Moses Ingram, who plays a black mother working to advance the lives of her people, Portman found a compelling narrative.

Despite her acclaimed acting career, Portman has always maintained a deep connection to nature and wildlife. She spoke about her admiration for Jane Goodall's work and her desire to potentially follow a similar path.

In terms of her personal life, Portman recently divorced Benjamin Millepied, her husband of 11 years. To seek solace, she escaped to Mykonos with her two children, Aleph and Amalia.

Portman has established herself as one of Hollywood's most successful and respected actresses. From her breakthrough role in "Closer" to her Oscar-winning performance in "Black Swan", she has showcased her versatility and talent. Her latest project, "Lady in the Lake", promises to further explore her acting prowess.

However, Portman's aspirations extend beyond the entertainment industry. Her deep passion for animals and her desire to make a difference in the natural world reveal a hidden aspect of her multifaceted personality.

