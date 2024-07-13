Kim Kardashian Breaks Traditional Wedding Etiquette by Wearing Red to Indian Billionaire Nuptials

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made a sensational entrance at the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The reality TV stars arrived in India on July 11 for the opulent, multi-day celebration and immediately caught the public's eye with their eye-catching ensembles and participation in traditional customs.

Upon their arrival, the sisters received a traditional Hindu aarti ceremony as a warm welcome. They later enjoyed a rickshaw ride through Mumbai, donning bindis that symbolized the opening of the third eye in Hindu culture.

For the wedding, Kim and Khloe chose to honor Indian traditions with their attire, each wearing a dazzling lehenga. Kim opted for a glittering red lehenga, breaking with traditional Hindu wedding etiquette, as red is usually reserved for the bride. Her outfit featured sequins, fringe tassels, and intricate beadwork.

Social media users took notice of her bold choice, drawing parallels to Priyanka Chopra's 2018 wedding attire, a custom-made red lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

In contrast, Khloe wore a gold-and-white lehenga with a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder top, complemented by an intricate choker necklace and sparkling maang tikka. Their stunning looks were shared across social media, adding to the wedding's wide-reaching buzz.

The wedding festivities, which started on July 12, also featured notable appearances from other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The four-day event included a traditional Hindu ceremony and a grand reception, reportedly costing over $600 million. The star-studded guest list included Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, David Beckham, and John Cena.

Additional pre-wedding celebrations hosted by the Ambani family included performances by global superstars such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber. The luxurious events highlight the Ambanis' stature, with Mukesh Ambani being Asia's richest man, having an estimated net worth of $123 billion.

The wedding of Anant Ambani, who now leads Reliance Industries' energy vertical, and Radhika Merchant, a director at her family's company Encore Healthcare, was the culmination of their long-standing relationship that began in 2017. Anant proposed in 2023 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of an extravagant journey to their wedding day.

In a celebration full of glitz, glamour, and cultural heritage, Kim and Khloe Kardashian's bold fashion choices and participation in traditional customs added a special touch to an event that is sure to be remembered for years to come.