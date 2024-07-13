Shannon Beador Defends Herself as She Continues Drinking After DUI Arrest

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador, known for her role on "The Real Housewives of Orange County", has been candid about her struggles and the changes she's making after being arrested for driving under the influence last September. Despite the backlash, Beador insists that her relationship with alcohol has evolved significantly since the incident.

Beador was arrested in Newport Beach, California, on September 17 for DUI and hit-and-run charges after crashing her car into a home's planter box. Her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Consequently, she was sentenced to three years of informal probation, 40 hours of community service, and mandated to complete a nine-month alcohol program.

Reflecting on the incident and its aftermath, Beador acknowledges her past misuse of alcohol as a coping mechanism, particularly during turbulent periods following her divorces. "I was using alcohol as a coping mechanism... I know I can't do that anymore," she told PEOPLE. She's taken significant steps toward her recovery, including enrolling in an intensive outpatient program with an alcohol component.

Today, Beador says her drinking is controlled, adhering to a "one or two drinks" rule when she opts to drink. "If I choose to drink when I go out, I keep it to a minimum. And one or two drinks typically is what'll happen - especially if I go on vacation," she stated. She asserts that she remains accountable, ensuring that her choice to drink doesn't disrupt her life.

Her journey isn't without continued vigilance. Speaking on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Beador shared that she utilizes various coping strategies to manage stress, such as breathing exercises and walking outside. Additionally, she disclosed the need to use a breathalyzer device that requires her to blow and hum when starting her car, underscoring the practical changes in her life since the DUI.

In her dialogue with critics, Beador maintains that her self-awareness and accountability are key. "If I find that alcohol becomes an issue for me then I'll address it. But for now, I'm good," she firmly stated. She continues her therapy and support sessions to work on herself, aiming to become a healthier person.

Shannon Beador hopes that viewers of "RHOC" will see her transformation and understand her journey. "To people who don't believe me, I'm sorry that they feel that way. But watch this season and check in with me at the end, see what you think," she explains, inviting her audience to witness her journey of personal development firsthand.