 

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

Should Keyanna Joseph really file for divorce to end her marriage to the 'Bank Account' rapper, the London-born musician faces potential deportation because he's using his marriage to get his green card.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage may risk getting himself deported with his alleged affair with Latto (formerly Mulatto). Word on the street is the rapper's wife has had enough of his infidelity and plans to divorce him, which may put his status as a U.S. resident in jeopardy.

According to swirling reports, Keyanna Joseph has decided to end their marriage because he has been cheating on her with the female rap star. The pair have two children together. He married his longtime sweetheart after the birth of their second child.

But divorce isn't the only thing that 21 Savage should worry about due to his alleged affair. The London-born star faces deportation if his wife divorces him. The 30-year-old has had a ton of brush-offs with the law and is an undocumented immigrant. His marriage to Keyanna served to help fix the status, as he's using his marriage to a U.S. Citizen to get his green card.

In 2019, the London born-artist was arrested by ICE for overstaying his visa. He's still fighting drug and weapons possession charges stemming from his earlier arrest. He was released on bond, and is currently working to fix his immigration status.

As to his alleged affair, it dated back to 2020. Rumors first swirled that he was secretly in a relationship with Latto after both of them posted an Instagram Story from the same tropical location, prompting a speculation that he had split from his wife.

Latto has vehemently denied that she was in a romantic relationship with 21 Savage, but she fueled the dating rumors after she got a new tattoo of the name "Sheyaa" inked behind her ear in red in February of this year. 21 Savage's birth name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

When people linked her new tattoo to her alleged romance with 21 Savage, the "Big Energy" femcee doubled down on her denial. "No I've said I'm not plenty times," she responded to a fan's question later in the same month.

However, in May of this year, it was reported that 21 Savage might be getting back together with his wife. At the time, Keyana posted a picture from her "date night" on her Instagram Story.

