Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Pic Given 'Altered Photo' Warning by Instagram

The Princess of Wales previously issued a statement in which she apologized for editing the picture, which saw her smiling brightly while being surrounded by her three kids.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Instagram has responded to the controversy surrounding Kate Middleton, who manipulated her recent Instagram photo. On Thursday, March 14, the photo-sharing platform added an "altered photo" warning to the royal's post, which was shared to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Altered photo/video," the message in red under the controversial post read. "The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context."

Instagram added an 'altered photo' warning to Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo.

The warning came after Kate raised people's eyebrows with her Mother's Day portrait, which saw her posing with her three kids with Prince William. The snap featured the Princess of Wales smiling brightly while sitting on a chair. Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, meanwhile, were standing surrounding her.

After eagle-eyed fans noticed some Photoshop fails on the picture, several photo agencies released a "kill notice" message notification regarding the family picture. "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the Associated Press (AP) Reuters explained in a message.

Shortly after, Kate issued a statement in which she admitted the blunder. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C," the statement read. Kensington Palace, however, refused to release the unedited version of the picture.

In other news related to Kate, a photographer who took a recent picture of her and Prince William insider a car together has broken his silence on speculations that the snap was also Photoshop-ed. "Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times," Jim Bennett told PEOPLE on Wednesday March 13, "and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult."

He shared that he was surprised himself after finding out that Kate joined Prince William on his way to London for Commonwealth Day service. The photographer claimed that it "wasn't until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him," adding, "It turned out to be Catherine!"

Jim also addressed the allegations that Kate's silhouette had been edited in the frame amid her recovery from abdominal surgery. "We don't change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary," he insisted. His agency Goff Photos also echoed the sentiment in a statement in which it claimed that the picture had been "cropped and lightened" but that "nothing has been doctored."

